Haridwar to get facelift for Kumbh 2027, meat shops to be relocated

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

HARIDWAR , 5 Apr: The sacred city of Haridwar , renowned for hosting the Kumbh Mela and welcoming devotees from across the world, is set for a significant cultural transition as the state government moves to relocate all slaughterhouses and meat shops beyond municipal limits. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, is part of a broader vision aimed at restoring and preserving the city’s divine and cultural ambience in preparation for the upcoming 2027 Kumbh Mela.

In alignment with this vision, several development projects are underway, including the construction of the Ganga-Rishikesh Corridor and improvements to civic amenities in and around the city and particularly in the Mela Area. These efforts seek to elevate Haridwar ’s spiritual stature and enhance its infrastructure ahead of the grand religious gathering.

An order passed by the Haridwar Municipal Corporation in 2024 is now being actively implemented, mandating the relocation or permanent closure of all slaughterhouses within the city’s jurisdiction. Presently, nearly 100 butcher shops operate within municipal bounds, though a recent survey has revealed that most of them operate illegally as only a handful possess valid licenses to run as butcher shops.

In a decisive move, the municipal administration has decided to relocate all the licensed establishments to a newly designated vending zone in Sarai village, while shops lacking valid permits will be closed down permanently. Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar confirmed that 60 shops have already been constructed in the new zone to accommodate lawful operators.

Haridwar city, with the exception of Jwalapur and Jagjeetpur towns, has also been declared a ‘dry area’ where the sale of meat and liquor is strictly prohibited. This measure seeks to uphold the sanctity of the pilgrimage town while addressing public health concerns such as sanitation and the rising menace of stray animals.

It may be noted here that the decision to enforce such stringent reforms comes in the wake of continuous appeals issued by local sages and Teerth Purohits who had been urging the Chief Minister to restore Haridwar ’s original spiritual identity. Responding to their concerns, Dhami has directed the administration to take firm action.