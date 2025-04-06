Surprise check by Mayor on cowsheds, cattle in bad shape

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 Apr: A surprise inspection was carried out on Saturday at the cowshed located in Shankarpur by Dehradun Mayor Saurabh Thapliyal and Municipal Commissioner Namami Bansal and their team from the Dehradun Municipal Corporation.

During the inspection, the majority of the cattle were found to be in a pitiable condition. The management of the cowshed had been entrusted to an organisation by the Municipal Corporation in September 2023. However, the number of cattle present at the site was found to be significantly lower than expected.

There were no arrangements available for the primary treatment of the animals. No ambulance or stretcher was found on the premises for the transport of injured or ill animals, and the medicines available for their treatment were discovered to be expired. Furthermore, no updated records could be verified at the site. The identification tags from deceased cattle had not been returned by the management of the cowshed.

In light of the above circumstances and findings, instructions have been issued to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisation under the relevant sections. A clarification has also been sought from the veterinary officer, and further action is to be taken accordingly.