‘Captain Cool’ Dhoni enjoys the Cool Breeze of Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 31 May: Mahendra Singh Dhoni—who led the Indian cricket team to two World Cup victories—has been once again spotted in the scenic valleys of Mussoorie. However, this time his visit is not related to cricket, advertising, or any public event; rather, it is focused on shaping his daughter’s future. According to reports, Dhoni has arrived in Mussoorie in connection with the admission process for his daughter in a summer programme at a local prestigious school. Dhoni is staying at the historic Rokeby Manor hotel, located in the Landour area, along with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. As soon as news of his arrival spread, the hotel premises and surrounding areas were thronged by cricket enthusiasts.

Although, true to form, Dhoni attempted to keep himself away from the limelight, people waited for hours just to catch a glimpse of him.



Dhoni’s visit has once again proven that Mussoorie is not merely a tourist destination but also a hub for some of the country’s most prestigious educational institutions. Parents from across the country and abroad flock to Mussoorie for their children’s education and personality development. Now, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s name has also been added to this list.

According to sources, Dhoni arrived in Mussoorie in his luxury car, under tight security arrangements. However, despite his immense stardom, his behaviour remained completely down-to-earth. He even posed for photographs with hotel staff and some of the tourists staying there. Many remarked that Dhoni’s simplicity is, in fact, his greatest defining characteristic.

On Sunday morning, the weather in Mussoorie was exceptionally pleasant. Light rain, dense clouds, and cool breezes enveloped the entire city in natural beauty. It is reported that Dhoni, too, thoroughly enjoyed the cool air and tranquil atmosphere of Mussoorie during the morning hours. According to locals, the serenity of the mountains has always held a strong allure for him.

Dhoni’s arrival right in the midst of the tourist season sparked a distinct sense of excitement in Lal Tibba and the surrounding areas. Many tourists abandoned their sightseeing itineraries and flocked to the vicinity of his hotel solely to catch a glimpse of Dhoni. Meanwhile, photos and discussions regarding his Mussoorie visit went rapidly viral across social media platforms.

Dhoni’s deep affection for Uttarakhand and the mountains is no secret. Amidst his hectic lifestyle and public responsibilities, whenever he seeks to spend a few moments of tranquillity, he frequently heads to the hill regions. Mussoorie, in particular, has long remained one of his favourite destinations.