CM listens to 134th edition of PM’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with girl students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 31 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami listened to the 134th edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the girls of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Girls Hostel at his official residence here on Sunday.

The Chief Minister said that the Mann Ki Baat programme has become a powerful medium to inspire citizens. By sharing inspiring stories from various fields, the Prime Minister inspires others to work for the public good. He said that the Prime Minister’s continuous messages on self-reliant India, environmental protection, cleanliness, innovation, promotion of local products, and social concerns are becoming the basis for positive change in society.

The Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, there are many people in Uttarakhand who are bringing about big changes in society through their work. He said that the state government is also working to encourage such people. He mentioned that, in the programme today, the Prime Minister called for taking special care of health during the scorching summer season and adopting necessary measures to protect from the heat. He also mentioned the specialities of Indian fruits including mango, while emphasising on promoting indigenous and traditional beverages.

Following the “Mann Ki Baat” programme, the Chief Minister interacted with the students of the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Girls Hostel. He received feedback from the students and sought their views.

The Chief Minister said that, along with studies, one should also actively participate in sports and other areas of interest. He said that small positive changes in life become the foundation for big changes. “Your good efforts and actions inspire others and create a positive environment in society. Good deeds done with loyalty and dedication become an example for others.”

MLA Mahant Dalip Singh Rawat was also present on this occasion.