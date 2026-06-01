9-day ‘Arya Veer Dal Sanskar Camp’ begins at Arya Samaj, BHEL

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haridwar, 31 May: The ‘Arya Veer Dal Sanskaar Camp’ in Haridwar was inaugurated by hoisting the flag by Babu Girdhari Lal Chandwani. The programme was presided over by Acharya Doctor Ram Krishna. On this occasion, special guests included Doctor Rakesh from Delhi AIIMS, Yoga teacher Manoj Gehlawat from Germany, Arya Samaj President Dr Balveer Talwar, Senior Vice President Krishna Kumar Chandwani, Secretary Madan Singh, former President Mahendra Kumar Ahuja, Patron OP Batra, Camp Director Acharya Yogendra Medhavi, Jyoti Arya, and teachers who came from Jodhpur to teach in the camp, Treasurer Rakesh Gupta and Rajveer Singh, Amar Nath Saini, Ved Prakash Gautam, other members of BHEL Arya Samaj Executive, more than 100 children participating in the camp and their parents, etc.

The programme started with a Yagya, whose Brahma Shivir Adishtatha Acharya Yogendra Medhavi was present. Acharya Ram Krishna blessed the people present. Thereafter, the flag hoisting was done by the Chief Guest Babu Girdhari Lal Chandwani and Acharya Ram Krishna. After the presidential address of Acharya Dr Ram Krishna, a detailed description of the camp’s outline was presented and the children practiced physical exercises. After the evening worship, the programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by President Dr Balveer Talwar.