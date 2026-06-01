133 Officers take oath at ITBP Passing Out Parade in Mussoorie

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 31 May: A total of 133 new officers, comprising 132 Assistant Commandants and one Deputy Commandant (Super Specialist female Doctor), were inducted into the mainstream of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) upon successful completion of a rigorous and comprehensive basic training programmme at the ITBP Academy, here, today.

Of the total, 90 Officers belong to the General Duty cadre, while 43 Officers are from the Medical and Transport cadres respectively. A ceremonial Passing Out Parade was held at the Academy’s Parade Ground, where the newly passed out officers solemnly took the oath under the National Flag, pledging their unwavering commitment to the service of the nation. During the course of their intensive training, the officers were imparted training in a wide range of military and police subjects, including Tactics, Weapon Handling, Physical Training, Intelligence, Field Engineering, Map Reading, Military Administration, and Legal and Human Rights issues. The batch reflects a truly pan-India representation, with trainee officers hailing from almost all states of the country.

Justice Surya Kant, Chief Justice of India, was the Chief Guest on the occasion and reviewed the parade and took the salute. In his address, the Chief Guest congratulated the officers passing out from the academy and emphasised the rich legacy, professionalism and high standards of discipline maintained by the Force. He highlighted that ITBP personnel are deployed in extremely challenging conditions, including high-altitude border outposts at elevations up to 19,000 feet, where temperatures falls to minus 45 degrees Celsius. He further stated that, in addition to guarding the Himalayan frontiers, the Force plays a vital role in internal security, disaster management, and other national duties, consistently delivering beyond expectations. He advised the officers to gain valuable operational experience, particularly in border guarding duties, and to actively contribute to the development and welfare of border villages and local communities. The Chief Guest also felicitated the meritorious trainees by awarding trophies and the prestigious “Home Minister’s Sword of Honour”.

Among those who received awards included AC/GD (OT) Pawan Kumar Meena received the Home Minister’s Sword Of Honour (For All-Round Best Trainee). AC/GD (OT) Sachin got the Director General’s Cup (For Best Outdoor Trainee). AC (GD) Kaunteya Mishra got the Inspector General’s Cup (For Best Indoor Trainee). AC/GD (OT) Abhishek Maurya, received the Director’s Academy Cup (For Best Sports Person/Trainee). AC/GD (OT) Narkar Abhishek Sanjay got the Commandant’s (CW) Cup (For Best In Fire).

On this occasion, the Chief Guest also released the E-Amogh booklet documenting the journey and achievements of the courses. Shatrujeet Kapur, IPS, Director General, ITBP, welcomed and felicitated the Chief Guest and other distinguished invitees, including serving and retired officers of ITBP and other forces, officials from the local administration, public representatives, and dignitaries. He expressed gratitude for their presence and highlighted the achievements of the Force. He assured that the newly passed out officers would uphold the highest standards of dedication and render selfless service to the nation.

In conclusion, GC Upadhyay, IG/Director, ITBP Academy, proposed the vote of thanks, commending the efforts of the trainees and reiterating the Academy’s commitment to maintaining excellence in training standards. The Chief Guest, Senior Officers of the Force and their families blessed the newly passed out officers and adorned them with their ranks, extending best wishes for their future endeavours. The ceremony concluded with an impressive and captivating Band Display by the Himveers.