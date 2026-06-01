Students of Khatima College excel at National Adventure Camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 31 May: Students of Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Government Post Graduate College, Khatima, brought pride and recognition to both their institution and the state of Uttarakhand by participating in the National Adventure Camp held in the scenic hill regions of Darjeeling and Kurseong, West Bengal. Organised by Bharat Scouts and Guides, the national-level adventure training camp witnessed participation from students across various states of India, where the students of Khatima College displayed remarkable courage, discipline, enthusiasm, and team spirit.

A total of seven students from the college Tina, Sudhanshu, Diksha, Nishika, Ritu Verma, Ankit, and Bhawna Bhandari — enthusiastically participated in the camp. The participants were accompanied and guided by faculty members Dr Surendra Padiyar and Dr Monika, who played a significant role in motivating and mentoring the students throughout the programme.

During the five-day National Adventure Camp, the participants engaged in several adventure activities, including trekking, hiking, sky cycling, archery, rope activities, and various outdoor challenges. Amid the demanding mountainous terrain and challenging situations, the students demonstrated exceptional confidence, determination, perseverance, and courage. The camp not only provided thrilling adventure experiences but also helped students develop important life skills such as discipline, leadership, time management, cooperation, coordination, and teamwork through practical exposure. Interaction with Scouts and Guides from different states further strengthened the spirit of national integration, cultural harmony, and brotherhood among the participants. Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of Darjeeling’s valleys, lush tea gardens, and serene natural surroundings, the camp offered the students a unique blend of adventure, learning, and personal growth. The participants described the camp as one of the most memorable and inspiring experiences of their lives. Initially, several activities appeared difficult and challenging; however, with the guidance of their teachers, the support of their teammates, and strong team spirit, they successfully completed every challenge. The students also shared that the camp helped them develop self-reliance, decision-making skills, confidence, and the ability to remain calm under difficult circumstances. Exposure to diverse cultures, traditions, and perspectives at the national level broadened their outlook and added a new dimension to their personalities.

College Principal Professor Pankaj Kumar Pandey and Camp Coordinator Dr Reena Singh congratulated all the participating students and guiding faculty members on this remarkable achievement and wished them a bright future. They stated that such national adventure camps play a vital role in the overall personality development of students and help nurture qualities such as confidence, patriotism, discipline, and leadership among the youth. This achievement is not only a matter of pride for the college but also reflects the continuous excellence of Khatima College students in academics, adventure activities, cultural participation, and national-level events.