Ideological Immunity

There are problems that are finding revival with every new generation. Radical and violent ideologies that are believed to have been eradicated are being inculcated in the youth through various forms of indoctrination. So, all the hard work that went into fighting Naxalites, Khalistan supporters, religious extremists of various kinds, etc., is being undone because the system is failing to make immune those who have personally not experienced the harm caused by such ‘movements’. As such, those without the ability to discern the difference between propaganda and reality are easily influenced to become cannon fodder for the radical groups that have found refuge in academic institutions and non-governmental organisations in India and abroad. Human and constitutional rights are exploited to undo the existing constitutional order itself.

If the problem is to be dealt with, the first step would be to include counter-narratives in the school curricula. (It is also important to ensure that all children attend school and none are left out.) As such, a historically correct narrative should be taught that provides an understanding of the flaws that exist in radical ideologies in a positive and non-partisan manner. The basic human principles must be strongly emphasised so that aberrant behaviour is easily recognised. The achievements of men and women who represented the noblest principles should be narrated so that they serve as role models for the future. Also, teachers in the schools should, themselves, be examples of positive behaviour.

In an age when the internet and social media connect the world, ways need to be evolved that allow monitoring of radical content. Those operating from ‘safe havens’ find it easy nowadays to upload material that young people may find ‘inspiring’. Although it would be inadvisable for a democracy like India to adopt the Chinese way of totally banning access to international internet platforms, yet strict action should be taken in cases of unacceptable content. There should be a consensus among India’s public representatives regarding what such content would be – politics should not come in the way.

It is not surprising that the US now requires scrutiny of the content on people’s smartphones before granting visas and allowing entry across its borders. Similarly, ‘red flags’ witnessed of violent and radical material on people’s social media posts should be acted upon – particularly in the case of minors. Those identified should be counseled and assisted in other ways to understand the advantages of co-existence, harmony, and tolerance. If these and other preventive steps are not taken, India will be condemned to repeat the tragic pages of the past.