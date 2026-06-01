Examination Crisis – Will the hard work be rewarded fairly?

The Leak That Never Ends:

By Paramjit Singh Kakkar

Every year, millions of young Indians enter examination halls carrying the weight of their aspirations and their families’ sacrifices. For many, a government job, admission to a professional course, or success in a competitive examination represents the only realistic path to economic mobility and social security. Yet, year after year, these dreams are shattered by a recurring national scandal: examination paper leaks.

What was once an occasional aberration has become a persistent feature of India’s examination system. From school board examinations to university entrance tests, from state recruitment drives to national-level competitive examinations, hardly any segment appears immune. The crisis has become so widespread that the announcement of a major examination is often followed by an equally anxious question: will it be conducted fairly?

The human cost of this failure is staggering. Behind every cancelled examination, NEET UG 2026 in the present context, are lakhs of candidates who have spent years preparing, often under difficult circumstances. Many come from economically weaker families that stretch their finances to pay for coaching, study materials, travel, and accommodation. Parents borrow money, sell assets, or sacrifice essential household expenses in the hope that their children will secure a better future.

When a paper leak occurs, it is not merely an administrative lapse. It is an assault on trust. It tells honest candidates that merit can be defeated by corruption, criminal networks, and systemic incompetence. The tragedy is compounded by the predictability of the official response. After every leak come familiar assurances: inquiries will be conducted, culprits will be punished, systems will be strengthened, and such incidents will not recur. Yet the cycle repeats with alarming regularity. Investigations uncover organised rackets, arrests are made, committees are formed, and public outrage gradually subsides—until the next examination collapses under similar circumstances. This recurring pattern raises uncomfortable questions about governance and accountability.

India today projects itself as a global technology powerhouse. It is home to one of the world’s largest digital ecosystems, a thriving information technology industry, and institutions that produce talent sought after across the globe. The nation speaks confidently of artificial intelligence, digital governance, and technological leadership. Yet it has struggled to secure one of the most fundamental functions of a modern state: conducting fair and credible examinations.

The contradiction is difficult to ignore. For example, if sophisticated digital platforms can process billions of financial transactions securely, why do examination systems remain vulnerable to manipulation? The issue is clearly not a lack of technology alone. It is a failure of institutional design, accountability, coordination, and enforcement.

Recent judicial interventions have reflected growing frustration. Courts, including the Supreme Court, have repeatedly emphasised that the sanctity of examinations cannot be compromised. Judicial observations have underscored that when the integrity of an examination is undermined, the consequences extend far beyond a single recruitment process. Public confidence in the state’s commitment to fairness itself comes under question.

Reports that the highest level of government, the Prime Minister himself is now monitoring the issue indicate the seriousness of the challenge. Suggestions that the Air Force could be involved in the process of conducting examinations securely have also entered public discussion. While such measures may provide short-term reassurance, they also expose a troubling reality. If a country must contemplate involving its defence force to ensure that examination papers reach candidates securely, it is effectively admitting that its civilian examination machinery has failed to inspire confidence.

The answer cannot lie in repeatedly shifting responsibility after each scandal. Nor can it be limited to harsher punishments after the damage has been done. India requires a comprehensive overhaul of examination governance and also recruitment agencies and examination bodies must be made transparently accountable for failures occurring under their watch.

Most importantly, policymakers must recognise that examination integrity is not a technical issue alone; it is a social contract. Every candidate who enters an examination hall does so with the belief that hard work will be rewarded fairly. When that belief is broken, the damage extends beyond individual careers. It weakens faith in public institutions and erodes confidence in meritocracy itself.

India’s young population is often described as its greatest asset. But demographic advantage can become a source of frustration when opportunities are perceived to be unfairly distributed. A nation aspiring to global leadership cannot afford a system where honest candidates routinely become collateral damage in preventable failures.

The examination paper leak is no longer an isolated administrative problem. It has become a national credibility issue. The real test before the country is, whether India can finally build an examination system worthy of the trust and aspirations of its youth. For millions of candidates, that is the only result that truly matters.

(The Author is associated with ‘PRAMUKH’- NGO and Nature Science Initiative Trust.)