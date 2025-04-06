16th edition of Sardar Gurucharan national debate concludes at SBS varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: The Debating Society of Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, Balawala, successfully concluded the 16th edition of the prestigious Sardar Gurcharan Singh Memorial National Debate Competition on Saturday. This year’s thought-provoking theme, “Can Standardized Curricula Effectively Address the Diverse Needs of 21st Century Learners?” drew the participation of 43 teams and over 100 students from universities and institutes across the country.

The event commenced with the traditional lamp lighting ceremony, followed by the university song, setting an inspiring tone for the day. J Kumar, professor and doctor welcomed the participants and attendees, expressing pride in hosting an event that not only honors the legacy of Sardar Gurcharan Singh Ji but also fosters critical thinking, intellectual exchange, and debate among youth. Highlighting the complexity of modern education, Kumar stated, “The 21st-century learner is a global citizen, a digital native, a critical thinker, and a problem-solver. Meeting their needs demands a curriculum that is standardized yet flexible, relevant, and responsive.”

The valedictory function was graced by Harinder Singh Bisht, Director, Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun, as the Chief Guest. In his address, Bisht congratulated the winners and reflected on the dual nature of standardized curricula. “While a standardized approach ensures consistency and comparability across educational institutions, it must evolve to accommodate soft skills, innovation, and adaptability,” he noted.

Gaurav Deep Singh, president, Sardar Bhagwan Singh University, lauded the overwhelming participation from across the country and congratulated all the winners for their outstanding performances. He also commended the efforts of the organizing team and emphasized the university’s continued commitment to nurturing platforms for meaningful dialogue and expression.

The winners of the competition were as follows: Best Team: DAV (PG) College, Dehradun; English Category: First Prize: Abhinav Bansal (Law College Dehradun); Second Prize: Sammistha Bhatt (GB Pant University, Pantnagar); Third Prize: Shambhavi (GB Pant University, Pantnagar)

Hindi Category: First Prize: Mehak Bhandari (DAV (PG) College, Dehradun); Second Prize: Sarthak Singh Chauhan (Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth, Indore); Third Prize: Shivani Thapliyal (DAV (PG) College, Dehradun)

Trophies and certificates were presented to the winners by the Chief Guest, who also lauded the efforts of the Debating Society and encouraged them to continue hosting such intellectually enriching events.

An esteemed panel of judges comprising Parul Sharma, Madan Jaira and Indrani Pandhi evaluated the participants’ performances.

The event was attended by Deepak Sahni (Registrar), Maneesh Arora (Dean, Student Welfare), Urmi Chaurasia (Controller of Examinations), Zorawar Singh (Manager, SBSU), Capt. Nalini Mahirishi (Retd), faculty members, staff, and students. The proceedings concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Meghna Wadhwa, Convener of the Debating Society. Madhulika Prasad Esther served as the anchor for the day.