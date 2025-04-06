Garhwali film ‘Dvi Hola Jab Saath’ releases at PVR

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: Much-awaited Garhwali film ‘ Dvi Hola Jab Saath ’ was released on Friday at PVR , Mall in Doon. Padma Shree awardee Pritam Bhartwan was the Guest of Honour at the inaugural show of the film, written, directed and produced by TV veteran Ravi Deep under the banner of Deepvizion.

The story of the film revolves around the ultimate sacrifice of an Indian soldier, and before inaugurating the first show, the Jaagar Samrat appropriately honoured Savita Devi, the widow of martyr Atol Singh who was given Shaurya Chakra for laying down his life for the nation.

Besides star cast and behind the camera team of the film, many stalwarts of Uttarakhandi Cinema were there among the audience. Insightful direction, dynamic cinematography, convincing performances, pathbreaking music, and crisp editing are the highlights of the film. Some heart wrenching scenes moved the audience to tears.

Main shooting locations of the film are village Rautu Ki Beli and its surroundings. Garhwali adaptation has been done by Shobhna Rawat Swami and Creative Director is Amit Dixit. Cast includes Manish Dimri, Kalyani Gangola, Annkita Parihar, Amit Bhatt, Ramesh Rawat, Vimal Uniyal, Sushma Vyas, Riya Sharma, Roshan Upadhyay and child artist Arav Bijalvan. Music has been composed by Amit V Kapur and V Cash. Nilesh Babu is the Director of Photography while Divye Deep Mahajan has edited the film.