State to set up Sports Authority on lines of SAI: Minister

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 5 Apr: In a meeting convened at the Sports Secretariat auditorium within the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, here on Saturday, Sports Minister Rekha Arya reviewed the legacy plan and its future roadmap. She stated that the world-class sports infrastructure established for the National Games is viewed as Uttarakhand’s sports legacy, which must be put to effective use in shaping future champions. The legacy plan is designed to ensure that the state works towards its goals ten years ahead, fostering excellence in various disciplines. It was also shared that Uttarakhand Sports Department will lay foundation for a long-term legacy plan, aiming to prepare athletes for the 2036 Olympics through the sports infrastructure developed for the National Games hosted recently in the state. As part of this ambitious vision, 30 to 40 players from Uttarakhand will undergo rigorous training to represent India at the global event.

During the review meeting, Minister Rekha Arya asserted the state’s objective of securing a strong presence in the 2036 Olympics, with preparations commencing immediately. Additionally, she instructed athletes to work towards placing the state among the top five in the next National Games.

As part of this initiative, 23 sports academies are being set up under the Legacy Plan, with internationally certified coaches leading their operations. Each academy will also have assistant coaches, ensuring professional training and expertise for athletes aspiring to compete at the highest levels.

It was also shared that a High-Power Sports Authority of Uttarakhand is being constituted to oversee and manage these academies and the Chief Minister will be heading the organisation. Senior officials from various departments, along with distinguished figures from higher education, will serve as members. The Sports Authority of India (SAI), a premier institution that identifies and nurtures talent nationwide will also actively assist in this endeavour to elevate Uttarakhand’s sporting standards.