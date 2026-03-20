HC directs Centre to submit affidavit on pay protection of IPS officers Garg and Joshi

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 19 Mar: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the Central Government to file an affidavit by Monday, 23 March, in connection with a petition challenging the deputation of IPS officers Neeru Garg and Arun Mohan Joshi, currently serving as Inspectors General (IGs) with Uttarakhand Police to posts of Deputy Inspector General (DIGs) under the Ministry of Home Affairs. The matter was heard by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Subhash Upadhyay.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Central Government submitted that there would be no downward change in the salaries of the officers following their deputation, and that they would continue to receive the same remuneration as they were drawing in the State. Taking note of this submission, the Court directed the Centre to place an affidavit on record to this effect by 23 March.

It may be recalled that senior IPS officer of 2005 batch, Neeru Garg has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, while Arun Mohan Joshi, a 2006-batch IPS officer of IG rank, has been appointed as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Border Security Force (BSF) under the same Ministry. Orders in this regard were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 5 March, 2026.

Subsequently, the Uttarakhand Government issued orders on 6 March, 2026, relieving both officers from their duties in the State to enable their deputation. These orders have been challenged by the officers before the High Court.

During the course of the proceedings, the Court also sought clarification from both the Central and State Governments regarding the number of posts at this rank that are to be filled through deputation and those that are permanent in nature. In response, it was submitted that 16 such posts are available for deputation at the Centre, while the remaining posts fall under the jurisdiction of the State Government. After hearing the matter, the Division Bench granted time to the Central Government until 23 March to file its affidavit clarifying its position, and the matter is expected to be taken up thereafter.

It may also be reminded here that the ranks at the Centre and in the state may not be the same. Often IAS officers of Secretary Rank in the state are posted on deputation at the Centre as Joint Secretaries but their pay remains protected. However, interestingly, Garg and Joshi have chosen to challenge their deputation on the basis that they are being posted on deputation one rank below their present post in the state.