HC rejects Kapri’s petition demanding CBI inquiry into recruitment scams  

By Our Staff Reporter

Nainital/Dehradun, 19 Oct: In what can be seen as a major boost for the Dhami Government, the Uttarakhand High Court today dismissed Congress leader Bhuvan Kapri’s plea for a CBI probe into the recruitment scams. During the hearing, the court observed that the state government had made arrests in the recruitment scam case and the investigationis still underway. Under the circumstances, there is no justification for a CBI inquiry. While the petition was dismissed today, the court had earlier issued notices to the State Government which had filed a response claiming that the investigation is still underway in this regard. The government had opposed the plea of Kapri, claiming that the investigation by the SIT formed is progressing in a fair and independent manner and that many arrests had been already made so far in the case.

The matter was heard by the Division Bench of Justice Sanjay Mishra today. During the hearing, the court observed it was satisfied with the investigation being conducted by the state government in the matter.