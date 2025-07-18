HC restores independent candidate’s nomination for Panchayat poll in Tehri

By Arun Pratap Singh

Tehri/Dhanaulti, 17 July: In a landmark decision, the Uttarakhand High Court has ordered the reinstatement of independent candidate Sita Manwal’s nomination for the District Panchayat elections from Bhutsi Ward No 10 in Tehri Garhwal, overturning its earlier rejection. The decision has significantly altered the electoral dynamics in the region as the BJP candidate from this ward had already been declared elected unopposed. Now polling is certain to be held on this seat. The judgement brings a sharp reversal for BJP-supported candidate Sarita Nakoti, who had been declared elected unopposed after Manwal’s nomination was dismissed during scrutiny by the returning official.

Manwal’s nomination had initially been accepted by the Assistant Returning Officer but was later invalidated following doubts raised over the authenticity of a ‘No Dues Certificate’ issued by the Multipurpose Cooperative Society. Although Manwal later submitted a revised certificate, her nomination was rejected again, prompting her to file a writ petition before the High Court in Nainital. The case was heard yesterday, and in its detailed 21-page judgement, the court ruled that the rejection was legally untenable and directed the State Election Commission to accept Manwal’s nomination, allowing her to contest the elections.

Backed by the Congress party and residents of Saklana, Manwal’s petition was seen as a test of fairness in the election process by the Opposition. With the verdict now in her favour, Congress has formally extended support to her candidature. Manwal expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people, attributing the outcome to their unwavering blessings and calling the court’s judgement a victory of truth over arrogance. She stated that she would now approach the Returning Officer with a copy of the court’s order to resume her place in the election race.

The case had attracted lot of speculation against the backdrop of widespread unopposed elections in Tehri Garhwal. According to the District Election Officer, 12 July was the final date for withdrawal of nominations, and as of that deadline, three District Panchayat Members, 29 Block Development Committee members, and 349 village pradhans were scheduled to be elected without contest.

Now an election is certain to be held. It however remains to be seen if some other candidates whose candidature was rejected also choose to approach the Court.