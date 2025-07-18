Mahendra Bhatt calls upon BJP cadre to ensure record win in panchayat polls

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt has urged party leaders and workers to strive for a record-breaking victory margin in the panchayat elections across the state. While reviewing the party’s election strategy in Chakrata, today, Bhatt chaired a meeting with office bearers and the core election group. During the meeting he took stock of the progress of the campaign for BJP-supported candidates.

District President Mita Singh, along with Neha Joshi, Ramsharan Nautiyal, Bhuvan Vikram Dabral, Vinod Suyal, Geeta Ram Gaur, Vishal Gupta, Murat Ram Sharma, Digambar Negi, and Vishal Gupta attended the meeting. On this occasion, Bhatt also inaugurated the election office of Rekha Negi, the party’s nominated candidate for the Uttapalata Zila Panchayat seat under the Chakrata Assembly constituency.

Later, speaking informally with media persons, Bhatt described the grassroots feedback received during his campaign visits as highly encouraging. He expressed confidence that the BJP is well-positioned to secure all Zila Panchayat Chairperson posts and most Block Pramukh seats in the state. Referring specifically to the Chakrata Assembly segment, he asserted that the party aims to win all 11 Zila Panchayat member seats, exceeding its previous tally of eight.

Commenting on infrastructural preparedness during disaster situations, Bhatt observed that while natural calamities are beyond human control, the government has significantly strengthened state infrastructure in recent years. He claimed that the roads are no longer blocked for extended periods and lauded the local administration and disaster response teams for their swift and continuous operations using modern machinery. He added that electricity and drinking water services have remained functional even under adverse conditions. These developments, he concluded, will work to the advantage of BJP-supported candidates and party workers in the current elections.