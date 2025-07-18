Govt claims free hand given to vigilance to act against corrupt officials

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has reiterated his government’s strong stance of zero tolerance towards corruption by granting the Vigilance Department complete autonomy in taking strict action against errant officials across Uttarakhand. According to the officials, as a result of this decisive approach, there has been a significant rise in vigilance operations, including increased traps, arrests, and convictions over the past four and a half years. They assert that the CM’s determination to eliminate corruption from the administration is evident in the form of systematic measures, with even senior and high-profile individuals facing arrest and judicial custody in accordance with the law.

As per the official records, since the beginning of the current tenure, the Vigilance Department has conducted 82 trap operations, leading to the arrest of 94 persons, 13 of whom are gazetted officers. During this period, the department received a total of 125 complaints. This led to 18 cases resulting in general enquiries, 25 in open enquiries, and 82 directly resulting in trap cases. Significantly there has been a 71 per cent conviction rate in court, which can be attributed to robust evidence gathering and effective legal representation.

An analysis of the yearly data reflects a steady intensification of these actions. In 2021, there were only 7 arrests, with only 2 cases decided and culminating in convictions. In 2022, 15 arrests were made, leading to 3 case decisions and 1 conviction. The year 2023 witnessed a sharp increase, with 20 arrests, 18 case decisions, and 16 convictions. In 2024, vigilance action led to 38 arrests, with 13 decisions and 7 convictions recorded. For the current year, up to 15 July 2025, there have already been 14 arrests, 3 completed cases, and 2 convictions, reflecting sustained momentum in the government’s anti-corruption campaign.

On the directions of the CM, the Vigilance Department has also introduced a dedicated toll-free helpline number 1064, enabling citizens to directly register complaints of corruption. Further, government orders have been issued advising all departments not to allocate sensitive duties or reinstate accused officials in their previous roles until the conclusion of the judicial process. The CM has also instructed authorities to expedite the prosecution of vigilance trap cases to ensure prompt and exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

Several high-ranking officials have been apprehended across Uttarakhand. In Nainital district, an Assistant Engineer from the Public Works Department was caught red-handed demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor. Similarly, in Dehradun, a Junior Engineer at the Herbertpur sub-station of UPCL was arrested by the Vigilance Department for accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000. In Ramnagar, within Nainital district, a Vigilance team successfully apprehended an LIU Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable while they were accepting a bribe. Further, in Kashipur, a Roadways Assistant General Manager was arrested for taking a Rs 90,000 bribe in exchange for the operation of a contracted bus. In Haridwar, a Block Education Officer in Khanpur block was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. Adding to these arrests, a GST Assistant Commissioner based in Dehradun was apprehended for receiving a bribe of Rs 75,000. Lastly, a District Excise Officer posted in Rudrapur was arrested for demanding a 10 per cent bribe, amounting to Rs 10 lakh, from a liquor businessman in exchange for goods.

Commenting on these developments, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the government aims to make Uttarakhand free from corruption and foster a culture of good governance. He added that, since taking charge as the CM, he has directed the Vigilance Department to launch a campaign against corruption, the positive effects of which are now clearly visible. Strong advocacy, he claimed is being pursued to ensure that corrupt individuals are ultimately punished by the courts.