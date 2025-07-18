Jugran calls on CS, demands justice for underpaid vocational trainers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Senior BJP leader Ravindra Jugran has raised serious concerns over alleged underpayment to vocational trainers engaged under Samagra Shiksha. In this regard, Jugran has submitted a formal complaint to the Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan. According to Jugran, these trainers had been recruited in 2021 through the outsourcing agency Vision India Services Private Limited under terms that assured an honorarium of Rs 22,000 per month. However, he stated that the trainers are presently being paid just Rs 14,300, in direct violation of the agreed-upon Memorandum of Understanding.

Jugran further alleged that trainers are being subjected to physical and mental harassment and are routinely intimidated with threats of termination if they voice any objections. He emphasised that all the trainers concerned are highly qualified, possessing requisite diplomas and degrees, and deserve fair treatment and full remuneration for their services.

Responding to the complaint, Chief Secretary Bardhan assured Jugran that appropriate action would be taken against those found responsible for the discrepancies, and that the trainers’ legitimate dues would be released without delay.