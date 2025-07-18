Peyjal Nigam’s Superintending Engineer suspended over corruption allegations

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 17 Jul: Acting swiftly on a serious complaint, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam has suspended Superintending Engineer Sujeet Kumar Vikas, currently deputed as Chief Engineer (Kumaon) at Haldwani, for misconduct and breach of employee conduct rules. Chairman of the Nigam, Shailesh Bagoli, issued the suspension order with immediate effect, citing grave violations under the Personnel Discipline and Appeal Regulations. The action aligns with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s stated resolve to uphold accountability in the functioning of government departments.

The action comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by Sanjay Kumar, son of Chandrapal Singh, which accuses Sujeet Kumar Vikas of promising departmental registration and work for his firm, M/s Harsh Enterprises, in return for monetary consideration. Kumar, who undertakes minor contractual work in water supply projects, claimed that in 2022, Vikas demanded five instalments of Rs 2 lakhs each, totalling Rs 10 lakhs. These were transferred from M/s Harsh Enterprises’ Bank of Baroda account at Kashipur to the Kotak Mahindra Bank account of M/s Kuchu-Puchu Enterprises on 6 and 7 July and earlier on 8 June 2022. Records show that Vikas’s wife, Ranju Kumari, is a partner in Kuchu-Puchu Enterprises.

Despite being given fifteen days to respond, Sujeet Kumar Vikas failed to furnish any clarification to the allegations. The Chairman stated that such conduct seriously undermines the integrity of the department and that allowing Vikas to continue in his post would negatively affect other officials and employees. As a result, he has been suspended and attached to the office of the General Manager (Training), Human Resource Cell, Uttarakhand Peyjal Nigam, Roorkee, during the pendency of the inquiry.