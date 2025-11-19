HC seeks clarification from Corbett Reserve Director on Gypsy registration norms

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Nainital, 18 Nov: The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a comprehensive report from the Director of Corbett National Park regarding the operational norms and registration standards for Gypsy vehicles which are used in the park’s tourism activities, particularly in light of allegations that local vehicle owners are being unfairly excluded from the lottery process for new registrations. The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Subhash Upadhyaya directed the Director to submit a detailed explanation within ten days, outlining the criteria adopted for selecting new Gypsy operators and the measures taken to ensure employment opportunities for local residents.

The Director also appeared before the court via video conferencing, in compliance with an earlier judicial directive in the case.

It may be recalled that the matter had been brought before the court through a petition filed by local residents Chakshu Kargeti, Savitri Agarwal and others, who contended that the guidelines governing the Gypsy lottery process in Corbett National Park were discriminatory and lacked transparency.

The petitioners also contended that several permit holders who possess valid documents and meet all stipulated conditions are being arbitrarily excluded from the lottery draw. They further alleged that newly registered vehicle owners, despite fulfilling the eligibility criteria, are not being considered for participation, thereby undermining the principles of fairness and equal opportunity.

The petitioners also contended that the park administration appears to be favouring a select category of Gypsy owners while denying entry to vehicles registered two years ago, even though their owners had obtained valid permits from the Regional Transport Office last year. This, they argued, is in violation of the previous court orders and has resulted in widespread unemployment among existing Gypsy operators. The exclusion of these operators from the lottery process has not only deprived them of their livelihood but has also blocked employment avenues for new aspirants from the local community, who are equally entitled to participate in the tourism economy of the region.

In its response, the government submitted that permits were issued strictly to those who met the prescribed standards and that individuals failing to comply with the norms were excluded from the list. However, the court took cognisance of the concerns raised by the petitioners and asked for a transparent account of the registration and selection process. The issue has sparked considerable debate in conservation and tourism circles, with many stakeholders urging the park authorities to adopt inclusive policies that prioritise local employment and uphold procedural integrity.

The controversy comes at a time when Jim Corbett National Park, one of India’s premier wildlife destinations, is witnessing a surge in tourist footfall following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. The locals also have echoed the sentiments of affected Gypsy operators, many of whom have invested significant resources in vehicle maintenance and compliance, only to be sidelined by opaque administrative procedures. The High Court’s intervention is being seen as a crucial step towards restoring fairness and accountability in the park’s tourism operations, and ensuring that local communities are not marginalised in the process.