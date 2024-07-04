Himalayan Club clinches ‘HPL-2024’ Trophy at SRHU

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 2 Jul: The Himalayan Club clinched the cricket tournament trophy of the Himalayan Premier League-2024 held at Swami Rama Himalayan University (SRHU), Jolly Grant. In the final clash, Himalayan Club defeated the Cardio-11 team by 8 wickets. Dr Vijay Dhasmana, the President, awarded and congratulated the players of both teams.

The Himalayan Premier League-2024 was organised by the SRHU Recreation Club. The HPL tournament, held for staff and faculty, lasted for about one and a half months. More than two dozen teams from various departments of the institution participated.

In the final match, Cardio-11 team won the toss and chose to bat first. However, they surrendered to the bowling of the Himalayan Club, getting all out for just 35 runs in 9.5 overs. The Himalayan Club’s batsmen also performed exceptionally, achieving the target in 6.1 overs with only two wickets lost. Ankur from the Himalayan Club was named Man of the Match for taking four wickets for just four runs in three overs. Shubham Negi and Ashish were declared the best batsman and best bowler of HPL-2024, respectively.

Dr Vijay Dhasmana awarded the winning team, Himalayan Club, with a cheque of Rs 25,000, while the runners-up, Cardio-11, received a cheque of Rs 18,000, along with medals and trophies. Dr Dhasmana praised the remarkable performance of the ‘Himalayan Club’ and congratulated all participating teams for their unwavering sportsmanship and skill. Dr Prakash Keshaviah, Rupesh Mahrotra, Dr Vineet Mahrotra, and Dr Vinesh Agarwal encouraged all the players. Pramod Bola and Shankar served as umpires. The tournament was conducted with the assistance of Amarendra Chaudhary, Pawan Balodi, Devpal Singh, Ashok Negi, Dev Singh, Pramod Garkoti, and Shubhnesh Kukreti.