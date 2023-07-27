Himalayan Hospital holds RSACPCON 2023

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 27 July: The Department of Anaesthesiology of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Swami Rama Himalayan University, organised a one day Mid-Term RSACPCON 2023, under the aegis of Research Society of Anaesthesiology and Clinical Pharmacology. The event was held in the premises of Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Swami Rama Himalayan University, on 23 July, under the leadership of Dr Veena Asthana, HOD, Anesthesiology and Organizing Chairperson of the event.

The academic programme consisted of CME along with three workshops, titled Advanced Airway Skills Workshop, Labour Analgesia and Communication Skills (Samvaadshala) workshops with resource faculty from premier institutes of the country.

The programme was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Dr Rajendra Dobhal, Vice Chancellor,

Swami Rama Himalayan University, who congratulated the organising team for holding such an enriching academic event, stressing the role of communication among the medical fraternity. The Guest of Honour, Dr Vijendra D Chauhan, Director General, Academic Development, enlightened the audience about Swami Rama, who was a great visionary. Dr Indrani Hemant Kumar, President of the RSACP, stressed on the need to hold such medical programmes to update anaesthesiology knowledge amongst the postgraduates, as well as faculty. Dr Ashok Deorari, Principal, HIMS, gave an overview of the National Academy of Medical Sciences to the audience. Dr Tej Kaul, Patron, Dr Anju Grewal, Vice President, and Dr Vishal Singla, Honorary Secretary of RSACP, were among those present.

The Academic event witnessed the presence of around 175 participants including anaesthesiologists, postgradutes, MBBS students and other health care providers.

The CME programme highlighted guest lectures and panel discussions with interesting out of the box topics.

Congratulating the team members for the successful execution of the event, Chancellor, Dr Vijay Dhasmana stated, “This initiative encompasses anesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine and pain medicine, and will go a long way in helping reduce the sufferings of patients. This is work that is being done for the service of mankind and is commendable.”

The workshops provided hands on training and skill stations with case scenario demonstrations enriching evidence based information.

This national level conference was liked by one and all, and the participants congratulated Dr Veena Asthana, Organising Chairperson, and her team comprising Dr Gurjeet Khurana, Dr Parul Jindal, Dr Nidhi Kumar, Dr Divya Gupta, Organising Secretary, and other faculty members for the success of the event.