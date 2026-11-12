HNBGU VC invites Vice-President Radhakrishnan to 13th Convocation

Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 10 Nov: As part of the preparations for the 13th Convocation of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, proposed to be held in December, Vice-Chancellor Prof Shreeprakash Singh met the Vice-President of India, CP Radhakrishnan. On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor extended an invitation to the Vice-President to attend the university’s 13th Convocation as the Chief Guest.

Prof Shreeprakash Singh stated that his meeting with the Vice-President was positive and fruitful. Expressing his pleasure at the invitation, the Vice-President also conveyed his desire to visit Uttarakhand.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the name of the Chief Guest for the convocation will be officially announced only after formal confirmation regarding the Vice-President’s visit is received from his office.

During the meeting, Prof Singh also briefed the Vice-President about the academic activities, research initiatives, academic achievements, innovations, skill development programmes, and various curricular and co-curricular activities undertaken by Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University.

He also apprised the Vice-President of the university’s geographical and socio-cultural background, its role in the higher education sector of Uttarakhand, and the initiatives being undertaken in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.