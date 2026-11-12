SBI official posted as nodal officer at Cyber Cell in Doon to help freeze fraud money transfer

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 10 Nov: In a significant step to curb the rising incidence of cyber financial fraud in Uttarakhand and secure the money of victims at the earliest possible stage, the Special Task Force (STF) has deployed a nodal officer of the State Bank of India (SBI) at the 1930 Control Room of the Cyber Crime Police Station in Dehradun. The initiative is expected to facilitate faster coordination between the police and the banking system in cases of cyber fraud and improve the chances of preventing fraudulent transactions from being completed.

The arrangement has been introduced through the Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) established under the Uttarakhand State Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (US4C). The objective is to prevent fraudulently obtained money from being transferred to multiple bank accounts, identify suspicious accounts at an early stage and analyse the layering of funds so that critical banking and financial information required for investigations can be made available without delay.

According to the STF, the initial period following a cyber financial fraud is crucial. Once a victim registers a complaint on the national cyber helpline 1930, cyber criminals often attempt to transfer the amount through multiple bank accounts to make tracing and recovery more difficult. The presence of an SBI nodal officer at the control room will enable quicker communication with the banking system and help expedite the process of placing a hold on or freezing suspicious transactions and accounts before the money is moved further.

The officials say that the initiative will also significantly reduce the time required to obtain banking transaction details and strengthen investigations by bringing together technical expertise from cyber policing and financial expertise from the banking sector. The move is expected to enhance the effectiveness of efforts aimed at tracing stolen funds and identifying the networks involved in cyber frauds.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said that plans are also being made to expand the arrangement further. In the near future, nodal officers from other major banks may also be stationed at the same facility, enabling direct and real-time coordination between the police and leading banking institutions under one roof. Such a system would further strengthen the state’s mechanism for responding swiftly to cyber financial crimes and improving the chances of recovering defrauded money.

Meanwhile, the STF has appealed to citizens to report any instance of cyber financial fraud immediately by calling the national cyber helpline number 1930 or by lodging a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at www.cybercrime.gov.in. Officials have emphasised that prompt reporting greatly improves the possibility of freezing fraudulent transactions and securing the victim’s money before it is withdrawn or transferred further.