Hopeful Beginning

US President Donald Trump’s empty boasts on having stopped several wars (the number kept changing) were painful for listeners around the world. Now that he has actually managed to broker a deal resulting in the release of all living Israeli hostages – twenty in number – held by Hamas, his braggadocio will be insufferable. Even with that, due credit must be given to him for having brought relief to the sufferings of those hit by the bloody conflict, particularly the families of the hostages and the people of Gaza. As many as 1700 Palestinians in Israel’s custody are also being released. The Nobel Peace Prize, it may be noted, has been awarded for less significant achievements.

There is, however, much more to be done. There is a twenty-point peace plan that is to be negotiated, which will require Hamas to lay down its arms and basically cease to exist as an entity. The actual hard work is being done by the representatives of Qatar, with support from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other neighbouring countries. And, of course, the relentless pressure applied by the Israeli defence forces created the necessary conditions, under the leadership of PM Netanyahu, despite the criticism faced from most countries of the world. Experts have pointed out that the attacks on Iran by Israel and the US significantly altered Hamas’s confidence regarding continuation of the conflict.

The issues affecting the long-term situation that need to be resolved are the status of Gaza, its redevelopment, recognition of Palestine by Israel as a state, the status of Israeli settlements, and maintaining security in the future. Israel has had the support of the US on its stand regarding these issues. It may be recalled that Trump in his first stint as President had recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocation of the US embassy there. Part of Hamas’s ‘Intifada’ was triggered by this incident, resulting in the determination to establish a Palestinian state from the ‘river to the sea’.

Considering all these aspects and despite the cessation of hostilities and release of prisoners, the task of achieving peace in the region remains a difficult one. It must be noted that Israel, as also the Palestinians, have little to negotiate with. Extremists on both sides are unwilling to concede even the minimal space. Handing over Gaza to a neutral international body for a substantial amount of time could be a good beginning. The key point, however, is whether there is any institution capable of neutrality. The UN has failed at it. Would India be willing to play that role?