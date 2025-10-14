NSUI holds rally in Doon over unemployment, drug menace

By Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: In a show of dissent against rising unemployment and the growing scourge of drug abuse, workers of the Uttarakhand State unit of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), led by student leader Harish Joshi, organised a protest march in Dehradun today under their “Khuli Jung” campaign. The rally began with a dharna at Gandhi Park, in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, which was followed by a march to the Rajiv Gandhi Complex on Dispensary Road. Among those present on the occasion included veteran Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh.

Addressing the gathering, senior Congress leaders Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh expressed grave concern over the escalating unemployment rate. They claimed that the steep rise in joblessness is casting a dark shadow over the future of the youth. They accused both the Central and State governments of jeopardising the prospects of young citizens and alleged that individuals involved in leaking competitive examination papers of state commissions are being shielded by the State Government.

The Congress leaders also claimed an alarming increase in drug abuse among the youth across all districts of Uttarakhand, including the capital city, Dehradun. They criticised the government for its failure to implement effective measures to curb the menace, which they said is driving the younger generation towards addiction. According to them, a network of illegal drug peddlers is flourishing near educational institutions throughout the State, ensnaring students and young people in its grip.

On the occasion, the party leaders and NSUI representatives also reiterated their commitment to awakening the youth through the “Khuli Jung” campaign and announced that similar programmes would soon be conducted in other districts to galvanise young people to raise their voices against the drug threat.

The protest witnessed participation from several prominent leaders including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat, former Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, Shoorvir Singh Sajwan, State General Secretary Rajendra Shah, former MLA Rajkumar, former Metropolitan President Lalchand Sharma, Mahendra Singh Negi, former Minister Ajay Singh, Vaibhav Sonkar, Gaurav Rawat, Bhuvan, State Spokesperson Pratima Singh, Garima Dasauni, District Panchayat Member Shyam Singh Chauhan, Saurabh Mamgai, Om Prakash Sati, Babban, Sonu Hasan, Ankit Bisht, Suleman Ali, Mohan Kala, Atul, Aditya, Paras, Priyanshu, Nisha, Monica, along with hundreds of NSUI workers.