Rajaji Tiger Reserve chosen as Training Hub for Tiger Census Officers

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Rajaji Tiger Reserve has been selected as the training ground for officers learning tiger counting (Census of tigers) methods for several northern Indian states. Not only the officials from Uttarakhand, but also experts and forest officers from Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will gather at the reserve’s classroom facilities to study the intricacies of tiger population estimation. The programme aims at preparing participants for the nationwide tiger census scheduled for 2026. It may, however, be noted that Rajaji Tiger Reserve has far fewer tigers as compared to the adjoining Corbett Tiger Reserve.

The reserve has been identified as a key training centre as part of preparations for the forthcoming tiger estimation exercise. Fieldwork to assess tiger populations will begin this year. Rajaji Tiger Reserve will serve as the nodal hub for northern states, where officers and staff will be trained in accurate tiger counting methods and the technical aspects involved in the exercise.

Senior Forest Officers from Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh will attend the training. The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has designated as the nodal agency to impart the training at the Rajaji Tiger Reserve. The participants will be instructed in precise techniques of tiger enumeration, including field-based identification, data collection, and statistical analysis methods.

The sessions will be conducted by scientists from the Tiger Cell of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). Apart from general information about tigers and their habitats, the training will also emphasise on scientific approaches to detect tiger presence in the wild.

The programme will cover all aspects of tiger estimation, from identifying pugmarks and other signs in forests to the use of camera traps for photographic evidence. Experts will also explain how reliable counts are derived from various indicators and describe the formulae employed in estimating tiger numbers. They will also analyse historical data to project probable tiger populations across different regions.

The training programme is slated to be held from 18 to 20 November and, for this, Rajaji Tiger Reserve management has been entrusted with all logistical arrangements. The officers and the staff participating in the sessions will mainly be those associated with tiger reserves and forest divisions that record regular tiger activity.

Director of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Coco Rose, said preparations are underway nationwide for the tiger census exercise and, in this context, NTCA has selected Rajaji Tiger Reserve as the training centre for the northern region, assigning its management full responsibility for the conduct of the programme.