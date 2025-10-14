Dr Gaurav Luthra becomes President of North Zone Ophthalmic Society of India

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Dr Gaurav Luthra was installed as the new President of the North Zone Ophthalmic Society of India (NZOS) at the inauguration ceremony of its annual meeting held at the picturesque Jim Corbett National Park on 11 October. The NZOS encompasses numerous states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir, bringing together a community of dedicated eye surgeons committed to advancing eye health in the region.

Dr Gaurav Luthra’s installation as President marks a significant milestone in his career and for the society itself. In his acceptance speech, he emphasised his commitment to enhancing the focus on member engagement and professional development within society. “I aim to work towards ensuring that our society not only serves as a platform for networking and collaboration but also significantly elevates the scientific discourse and quality of eye care in our region,” Dr Luthra stated.

Having previously served as the chairman of the scientific committee for NZOS for four years in the early 2000s, Dr Luthra is no stranger to the responsibilities of leadership within the ophthalmic community. His tenure during that time is noted for significantly advancing the quality of scientific discussions and research presentations. His contributions have paved the way for many young ophthalmologists to participate, learn, and grow in their respective fields.

Dr Luthra’s extensive involvement in various ophthalmic committees has transcended regional boundaries; he has contributed both nationally and internationally to the field of ophthalmology. His experience is underscored by a dedication to promoting innovative practices and ensuring that the latest advancements are accessible to all members of the society. Under his guidance, the NZOS aims to increase access to cutting-edge research, fostering an environment where knowledge sharing becomes a pivotal aspect of their mission.