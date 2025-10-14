Moon Moon Sen unveils the cover of Mission Saudi at The Literary Table’s Festival 

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Veteran actress and former Member of Parliament Moon Moon Sen unveiled the cover of Mission Saudi , the forthcoming book by authors Aloke Lal and Maanas Lal, at the Literature and Arts Festival organised by The Literary Table in Dehradun.

Published by Rupa Publications and represented by The Book Bakers, Mission Saudi is based on the first-ever extradition of a rape accused to India—a groundbreaking international operation led by IPS officer Merin Joseph, who also features as the book’s protagonist. The story is now being adapted for the screen.

The event included an engaging discussion with Maanas Lal, moderated by Jigyasa, a student of Oasis School, the festival’s literary partner. During the exchange, Jigyasa asked Lal about the social responsibility of writers in portraying crime, and whether his work consciously blurs the line between the personal and the political. Lal responded by reflecting on how crime writing inevitably mirrors society’s moral fabric, adding that the personal often becomes political when one writes from a place of truth.