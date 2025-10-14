Bridge from Dandagaon Chhani to Tatau College to be sanctioned soon: Manveer Chauhan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: BJP State Media In-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan today called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to press for the construction of several roads in various villages situated in the Yamuna Valley. On this occasion, Chauhan also submitted a memorandum demanding the sanction of these road projects. Chauhan has specifically requested the sanctioning of road and bridge construction work from Dandagaon Chhani to Tatau College, approval for the Kharadi to Khanero motor road, sanction for the Kuthnaur to Nakoda-Kapola motor road and the approval of the Patagadi Road project.

In response to the request, the CM immediately directed the Secretary, PWD, to present the files for these projects and proceed with action. It may be recalled that Chauhan had recently visited the area and felt the need for these projects and therefore met the CM to press for the sanction of these projects. Chauhan stated that the CM has instructed swift action on the sanction of all the construction works proposed by him. He added that the government is fully alert to the basic issues in the Yamunotri region and will soon take action on other matters as well.