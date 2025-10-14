Subharti University VC Prof Dr Himanshu Aeron receives “Agraratna Bhushan Samman”

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 12 Oct: In a grand ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Agrawal Sammelan, Uttarakhand, at Dolphin Institute, Manduwala, Prof Dr Himanshu Aeron, Vice-Chancellor of Ras Bihari Bose Subharti University, Dehradun, was conferred the prestigious “Agraratna Bhushan Samman”. He was honoured for his outstanding contribution to the field of education, exemplary institutional leadership, and dedicated service to society.

The ceremony was held to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaj Agrasen, the founder of the Agrawal community. The event witnessed the participation of numerous eminent citizens, academicians, social workers, and industrialists from across the state.

The Chief Guest was Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, while the Guest of Honour was former Cabinet Minister of Uttarakhand Government, Premchand Agrawal. Both dignitaries praised Dr Aeron’s remarkable contributions, describing him as a “living inspiration in the field of education”.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal stated, “Dr Himanshu Aeron has transformed education from merely a medium of knowledge into an instrument of social change. Under his leadership, Subharti University has set exemplary standards of educational quality and social responsibility.”

Former Cabinet Minister Premchand Agrawal added, “Dr Aeron is an educationist who has successfully integrated Indian culture and moral values into modern education. His work is a matter of pride not only for Uttarakhand but for the entire nation.”

While accepting the honour, Prof Dr Himanshu Aeron remarked, “This award is not just mine, but belongs to all my teachers, students, and colleagues who have always supported me. True education is that which instils character, culture, and a sense of social responsibility.”

The event also felicitated Er Vibhor Aeron, a young and visionary entrepreneur from Rishikesh and Proprietor of Aeron Luminaries, with the “Vishisht Atithi Samman”. He was recognised for his innovative contributions in energy efficiency, green technology, and the lighting industry.

Er Vibhor Aeron, an enterprising and progressive industrialist, has made significant strides at a young age in the fields of technological innovation, sustainable energy solutions, and environmental advancement. His company, Aeron Luminaries, has provided a new direction to energy conservation and eco-friendly illumination across Uttarakhand and several other parts of India.

In his address, Vibhor Aeron said, “The young generation must move beyond seeking jobs and focus on creating them. Innovation and self-reliance are the true forces that will transform India into a developed nation.”

At the conclusion of the programme, Roshan Lal Agrawal (National Organising Secretary), Yogesh Agrawal (State President), Raj Kishore Jain (State General Secretary), and Moti Diwan (State Treasurer), along with other senior office bearers, extended their best wishes to the distinguished awardees.