Police take strict action against illegal encroachments

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Oct: Police have taken strict action against illegal encroachments, issuing 280 challans to people who were blocking public movement by keeping vehicles or goods on roads and footpaths. A total fine of Rs 70,000 was collected during the operation.

The drive was carried out under the directions of SSP Dehradun to ensure smooth movement of pedestrians and vehicles, especially ahead of the upcoming festive season.

During the campaign, reports under Section 152 BNSS were sent to the magistrates against 158 people who had illegally occupied main roads and footpaths. Police also issued challans under Section 81 of the Police Act to 280 people who blocked public movement by keeping vehicles or goods on roads and footpaths.

A total fine of Rs 70,000 was collected from them. In addition, 85 people were challaned in court under Section 83 of the Police Act for similar violations.

The police focused on shops placing goods outside their premises, workshops blocking main roads, and other public areas where movement was disrupted. Officials said such actions will continue to ensure safety, proper traffic flow, and a nuisance-free environment for residents and visitors.