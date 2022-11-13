‘Hotel Adventures with the Stars’ launched at VoW

By Palak Jha

Dehradun, 12 Nov: In ‘Conversations in the Valley’ at the VoW Literary Fest was the book launch of ‘Hotel Adventures with the Stars’ authored by L Aruna Dhir, a Hospitality & Feature Writer and Columnist for some of the world’s highest ranked hospitality publications.

The author was in conversation with Ira Chauhan, alumna of Miranda House and an Odissi dancer, and Pooja Marwah, author, columnist and content writer.

The session began with the book launch of Hotel Adventures with the Stars. The author then expressed thanks and appreciation for publication house Vishwakarma, and highlighted many other important aspects in her life. She also thanked her readers.

Pooja then asked who Aruna is today, to which the author replied that she, as a person, has grown into someone who’s more inclusive and accomodating. She also revealed that she had a different title in mind for her book but was thankful for receiving the love for the book.

Ira Chauhan asked who was the one celebrity with whom she was still awestruck, to which the author replied it was Paul Simon, a modest personality that left her speechless with his humility. Pooja Marwah asked if Bollywood stars are equally humble or are they all arrogant. The author replied hysterically that she had met some Hollywood douche bags as well.

The author then went on about her good memories of the days when she managed hotels and her experiences in different hotels. After that, Ira Chauhan requested the author for a brief reading of her book which the author gladly accepted. Her style of reading left the listeners spellbound.

The session concluded with a fun interaction with the audience that involved interesting conversations. She also revealed that her husband is her inspiration to write.