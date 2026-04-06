Hundred teams develop AI-based solutions to major problems

Hackathon at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Apr: In the 72-hour continuous hackathon, ‘Graph-e-thon 3.0’, held at Graphic Era, students from across the country developed AI-based solutions and various software to address real-world challenges.

The 72-hour hackathon ‘Graph-e-thon 3.0’ was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University from 2 to 5 April to find solutions to real-life problems across different sectors. In this competition, 100 teams from 23 states of India presented innovative solutions to complex issues in areas such as healthcare, education, clean energy, agritech, and cybersecurity. These included projects like AI and IoT-based modular drone design, a real-time AI-powered smart helmet for worker safety, AI and IoT-based groundwater monitoring research, and a smart irrigation system to tackle water scarcity in Rajasthan. In the competition, the Dehradun-based team Aeroflex (led by Gaurav Shukla) secured first place, followed by Syntax Error Squad (led by Anshita Goyal) in second place, and Lit Squad (led by Aman Kahar) from Bhopal in third place, all of whom won cash prizes.

The jury panel for Graph-e-thon included Executive Director of Action for Development Foundation Prof Arun Kumar Tyagi, CEO of 18 Solitaire Ishank Sachdeva, Director at Nexus Startup Hub (The American Centre) Dr Divya Rajput, Director at Association of Women in Business Sadhana Pandey and Principal Architect at Persistent Systems Dr Ravi Tomar. They evaluated the participants’ projects based on parameters such as innovation, usability, and effectiveness.

Graph-e-thon was jointly organised by the Technology Business Incubator (TBI) of Graphic Era Deemed University and Graphic Era Hill University. The event was attended by Pro-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University Dr Amit R. Bhatt, Pro-VC of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Santosh S Sarraf, Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, CEO of TBI Graphic Era Sharishma Dangi, Incubator Manager Harshvardhan Singh Rawat, along with faculty members and students.