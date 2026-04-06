35 Units donated at Sahyog Kendra Blood Donation Camp

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Apr: In an initiative towards community welfare, Sahyog Kendra successfully organised a Voluntary Blood Donation Camp at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Oli Road, Raipur, here, today. The camp was conducted by the Himalayan Hospital Blood Bank. The camp witnessed an encouraging response, with 35 units of blood donated, contributing significantly to saving lives.

The event was conducted with the active support of Gram Uthan Sangathan Samiti, whose members ensured seamless arrangements and extended full cooperation. Key members present included President Kamal Kant Sharma, Secretary Vinod Sharma, Treasurer Ajay Bhardwaj, Founder Member Radhey Shyam Sharma, along with other members including Pradeep Sharma, Alok Kaushik, Manoj Sharma, Vishwanath Gaur, Brijesh Gaur, Ashish Sharma, Mahesh Verma, Shailendra Bhrighu, Atul Sharma and Yogesh Sharma.

The youth brigade played a vital role in the success of the camp, enthusiastically participating and motivating donors. Among the contributors were Vaibhav Gaur, Kartik Gaur, Rachit Gaur, Shantanu Bhardwaj, Krishna Thakuri and Krishna Kaushik along with several other young volunteers who stepped forward for this noble cause.

Speaking on the occasion, Founder President Ravi Kant Sharma said,

“Sahyog Kendra has been actively working towards the welfare and support of cancer patients since 2017. Blood donation is a crucial step in saving lives, and we are committed to organising such initiatives regularly to support those in need.”

The camp not only highlighted the spirit of social responsibility but also reinforced the importance of voluntary blood donation in strengthening healthcare support systems.

Also present on the occasion were members of Sahyog Kendra including Amit Dhoundiyal, Manish Pal, Rupesh Baranwal and Sanchit Puri.