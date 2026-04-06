DCLS hosts a meaningful conversation on digital addiction and the crisis of self-image

Not social media, but our mindset is the real trap: Shikha Khanna

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Apr: Doon Cultural Literary Society ( DCLS ) organised a thought-provoking conversation on The Selfie Trap, the acclaimed book by author, photographer, and TEDx speaker Shikha Khanna, on Sunday at Sterling Marbella. The discussion was led by Manoj Barthwal, former Executive Director and Head of Academy, ONGC.

Speaking at the event, Shikha Khanna said that social media in itself is not the real problem; the deeper issue lies in the mindset that gradually takes shape within us and makes us insecure about our own image . She observed that today, a good life is often equated with looking beautiful, appearing perfect, and constantly seeking validation from others. It is this very mindset, she said, that becomes a “selfie trap” – a mental space in which people repeatedly judge themselves and begin to feel inadequate in their own eyes.

Sharing her personal journey, Shikha said that although she had spent years as a photographer capturing beautiful moments of others, it was during the lockdown, when she herself had to step in front of the camera, that she was forced to confront her own discomfort with self – image . That experience, she said, became a turning point and eventually the inspiration behind The Selfie Trap.

She also noted that a good photograph is never merely about the face; it is shaped by light, perspective, emotion, and the truth of the moment. Describing self -portraiture as a powerful medium of self -expression, she said that learning to see oneself without filters and without fear is the first step towards freedom from this trap.

The event was anchored by Roopa Soni and Supriya Chandhok. The programme was conceived as the brainchild of Praveen Chandhok, and was brought to fruition through the concentrated efforts of Roopa Soni and Randhir Arora. The gracious presence of DCLS members Ruby Gupta and Navneet Oberai added further dignity and glory to the occasion.

Among those present were Former DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar, Aloke Lal, Alok Ulfat, along with literary figures, intellectuals, and distinguished members of Dehradun society.