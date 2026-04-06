Baby delivered at Graphic Era Hospital after removal of 20 fibroids

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 5 Apr: A specialist at Graphic Era Hospital has set a new record by safely delivering a baby after removing 20 fibroids from a pregnant woman’s uterus. This is the first case of its kind in the country, where such a large number of fibroids were removed simultaneously while ensuring the patient’s safety.

After achieving several major milestones—such as treating complex heart and brain conditions without surgery and reopening blocked food pipes non-surgically—Graphic Era Hospital has now added another achievement. Consultant Gynaecologist and Laparoscopic Surgeon Dr Divya Mishra successfully performed this surgery on a 34-year-old Dehradun resident.

Dr Divya Mishra explained that the presence of some fibroids in the patient’s uterus was detected during her pregnancy. At around eight and a half months of pregnancy, she was brought to Graphic Era Hospital due to labour pain. She also had high blood pressure. Further investigations revealed that instead of just a few, she had as many as 20 fibroids. Such a high number of fibroids can prolong surgery and increase the risk of excessive bleeding, which can endanger the patient’s life.

Dr Divya Mishra further stated that the biggest challenge in this case was to control bleeding while performing a caesarean delivery and removing all 20 fibroids. Advanced techniques were used in the operation theatre, and the surgery was performed swiftly to minimise blood loss. Among the removed fibroids, the largest measured 8×6 cm, while the smallest was 2×2 cm. After the successful surgery, both the mother and the baby are healthy and have been discharged from the hospital.

Dr Divya Mishra added that no such case has previously been reported in the country. This is the first case in India in which a pregnant woman with 20 fibroids of such size underwent surgery and had a safe delivery. Globally, this is the second such case. A case involving the removal of 38 fibroids from a pregnant woman was recorded in Nigeria. About a year and a half ago, Dr Divya Mishra had also removed 15 fibroids during delivery in a case from Mussoorie.

Chairman of the Graphic Era Group of Institutions, Dr Kamal Ghanshala congratulated Dr Divya Mishra on this remarkable achievement. He stated that Graphic Era Hospital aims to combine advanced medical technologies with experienced specialists to restore trust in life and alleviate people’s suffering. He also highlighted that the hospital regularly sends mobile medical teams to remote hill villages, providing free healthcare services, lab tests, and medicines near people’s homes.