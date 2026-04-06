U’khand Agriculture Minister Joshi participates in Arunachal’s Mopin Festival

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Arunachal, 5 Apr: Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi today participated in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Mopin Festival held in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. On this occasion, he extended his greetings and best wishes to Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and all those present at the event.

During the programme, Minister Joshi actively participated in local tribal traditions and cultural activities, enjoying the festival with great enthusiasm. He stated that the Mopin Festival symbolises nature, agriculture, and prosperity, reflecting the diversity and rich traditions of Indian culture. He also conveyed his greetings to the people while taking part in traditional rituals with the local community.

The Minister said that such cultural festivals strengthen national unity and integrity and promote brotherhood among different states. He emphasised that festivals play a vital role in binding people together. He further added that the Mopin Festival is not just a celebration but a living symbol of nature, faith, culture, and collective unity, spreading a message of happiness and positivity in life.

It is worth noting that the Mopin Festival is an important traditional festival of the Galo tribe of Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated every year with great enthusiasm and devotion. It is primarily an agricultural festival aimed at ensuring a good harvest, prosperity, peace, and protection from evil forces. During the festival, people worship “Mopin Ane” (the Goddess) and express gratitude toward nature.

A special highlight of the festival is the “Popir” dance, in which women dressed in traditional white attire perform in groups. Additionally, people apply rice paste on each other’s faces, symbolising purity, auspiciousness, and good fortune.

On this occasion, several dignitaries and public representatives were present, including former Arunachal Cabinet member Tumke Bagra, BJP Kisan Morcha State President Gumseen Lollen, State General Secretary Kage Dabi, State Vice President Tarah Sita, State Vice President Jomge Chinyo, along with many local residents and representatives.