I get inspiration for public service from PM: Dhami

By Our Staff Reporter

Rishikesh, 6 Oct: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Uttarakhand, scheduled for tomorrow, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh to take stock of preparations there. During his stay at AIIMS, Dhami reviewed the arrangements being made for Modi’s visit.

Speaking to the media after his inspection, Dhami claimed he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zeal and commitment towards public service. He claimed that every visit of Modi to Uttarakhand inspired the government and the administration and all got energised to work harder in the public interest. He also reminded that Modi had a special attachment for Uttarakhand and took personal interest in overseeing development work here.

Dhami added that it was a matter of pride that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would launch a number of oxygen plants of the country including Uttarakhand from Rishikesh. He asserted that, due to Modi’s special attachment for Uttarakhand, the state was getting projects like All Weather Roads, Rishikesh- Karnaprayag Railway Line and air services under the Udan Scheme, besides several other road projects for improved connectivity. He also claimed that the upcoming visit of Modi to Uttarakhand would also prove beneficial for Uttarakhand.

During his visit to AIIMS, the CM sought detailed information from the administration regarding the arrangements for the upcoming event. Dhami instructed that all the arrangements at the programme site be completed before time. According to the Prime Minister’s Protocol, the arrangements need to be foolproof and there is strict adherence to Covid protocol. Among those present during the inspection included Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal, Cabinet Minister Swami Yateeshwaranand, Mayor Sunil Uniyal ‘Gama’, Secretary, Finance, Amit Negi, Secretary, Information, Pankaj Pandey, IG, Intelligence, Sanjay Gunjyal, officials of the PMO and Central Security agencies and the district administration.