ICU facility now available at Pediatrics Department of AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 26 Aug: ICU facility will now be available to serious pediatric patients in the Pediatrics Department of AIIMS Rishikesh. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the unit on Friday and said that this special unit of Pediatric ICU will prove beneficial in the treatment of children.

Chief Minister Dhami reached AIIMS Rishikesh on Friday and inaugurated the new unit (Pediatric Pulmonary and Intensive Unit) of the Department of Pediatrics of the Institute. He described AIIMS Rishikesh as the biggest institution in the state and said that 114 acres of land has been transferred by the state government to AIIMS for the new AIIMS to be built in Udhamsingh Nagar. He expressed hope that the AIIMS administration would start the construction work there soon. Dhami appreciated the experience of the doctors of AIIMS and their services in the field of health and said that it is the responsibility of every staff member of AIIMS to maintain the reputation of this institution. Dhami said that from the geographical point of view, Uttarakhand is a special category state. Providing health facilities to the remote areas of this hill state is no less than a challenge. In such a situation, the AIIMS Institute can play the role of a mentor in healthrelated schemes.

Professor (Dr.) Meenu Singh Executive Director of AIIMS said that AIIMS Rishikesh is going to provide health facilities like robotic medicine and telemedicine in the future. Not only this, AIIMS is working on a special plan to eradicate deadly diseases like tuberculosis. She said that under this scheme, medicines would be delivered through Drones to the remote hilly areas of Uttarakhand in collaboration with the Health Ministry of the State Government.

Giving information about the Pediatric Pulmonary and Intensive Care Unit, Dr. Navneet Bhat, professor and Head of the Department of Pediatrics said that this new unit has a total facility of 16 beds. The unit has facilities to admit children above one month and below 18 years of age who are suffering from a variety of serious ailments and who require additional medical support.

During the program the Dean Academics of the institute Prof. Manoj Gupta, Medical Superintendent Prof. Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, HOD of the Department of Gynecology Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Deputy Director Administration Lt. Col. A. R. Mukherjee, State Finance and Urban Development Minister Prem Chand Aggrawal, Forest and Technical Education Minister Subodh Uniyal, Rishikesh Mayor Anita Mamgai, State Women’s Commission Chairperson Kusum Kandwal, heads of various departments of AIIMS, faculty members and other officers were present.