CM flags off Doon-Almora-Pithoragarh chopper service

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off Dehradun- Almora – Pithoragarh heli service from Jolly Grant Airport today. This helicopter service will run from Dehradun to Haldwani, Pantnagar, Almora, Pithoragarh. This service of 7 seater Pawan Hans will run only once in a week to begin with. The CM urged the operators to make this service thrice a week.

Dhami expressed his gratitude to the Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for starting this chopper service. The Chief Minister said that the heli-services running in the state under the UDAN scheme would play an important role in increasing the air connectivity in Uttarakhand. These services would facilitate the movement of people. Dhami further said that Uttarakhand is an important state from the point of view of religious tourism. It was the endeavour of the state government to make sure that devotees and tourists get due facilities for travelling in the state. He said that air connectivity is being further expanded in the state. He asked Pawan Hans to make this service three days a week and increase the number of seats.

Cabinet Ministers Prem Chand Aggrawal, Subodh Uniyal, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, Chief Executive Officer UCADA C Ravi Shankar, General Manager of Pawan Hans Sanjay Kumar were present on the occasion.