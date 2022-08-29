Health very important factor in development of humans: Awadheshanand Giri

Dehradun Cantt Hospital to be operated by SK Memorial

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 26 Aug: A refurbished Cantt General Hospital was inaugurated by Chief Guest Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri, Juna Peethadveshra. Awadheshanand Giri spoke about the importance of health and overall development of human beings in his address given on the occasion. The Cantt General Hospital has been handed over by Dehradun Cantonment Board to SK Memorial Hospital to operate on PP mode. Now a hospital full of all modern facilities will be available to the residents of the area. Cantt employees and pensioners will be provided free OPD and check-up facility in this hospital. Giri reminded that recently, the Prime Minister had also said that the health system of any country was strong only when it had the capacity to provide solutions in every possible way, and if it supported patients at every step. The PM had emphasised that good health facilities did not mean just building four walls. Giri said that as much as it was necessary to build a hospital, it was also necessary to have a sufficient number of good doctors and other health workers.

Last year the Cantonment Board, Dehradun partnered with SK Memorial Hospital of Dehradun under which the SK Memorial management invested approximately an amount of 4 crore in buying modern health equipment and bringing health facilities. The new Cantt Hospital would house a hi-tech big operation theatre, 2 small operation theatres, physiotherapy centre, 4 OPD cabins, 4 bed dialysis centre, separate general ward for women, children and men, ICU, children’s ICU, labour room, etc. Along with this, the Cantonment Board has also ensured that the people living in the Cantonment get the benefit of the above partnership, for this it has been arranged that the Ayushman card holders living in the Cantonment area will get all the OPDs in just Rs 90. Facilities of super specialists would be available in the OPD. Ultrasound and blood tests would be done at half the rates prevailing in the market. Apart from this, the beneficiaries of CGHS, ESI, ECHS schemes would also be able to avail medical facilities here. A large number of ex-servicemen live in the Garhi Cantt area and the facility of ECHS in this hospital will bring them great relief. The facility of OPD in 90 rupees will be very good for the residents of Cantt. This experiment is new because mainly the central government and the state government bring health schemes to the people whereas being an urban body, the Cantt Board launched this unique initiative to provide health facilities to the people of Cantt. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, health coverage of up to 5 lakh per family is being provided annually to the beneficiary family, in which the beneficiaries get the benefit of 1949 treatment procedures. Sages from Juna Akhara Haridwar Kailashanand, Apoorvanand and Abhinav Singh CEO Cantonment Board Dehradun, nominated members of Cantonment Council Vinod Panwar, Anil Gupta Entrepreneur, Dr Khushboo Khanna, CEO SK Memorial, and employees of SK Memorial Hospital and the employees of the Cantonment Board were present on this occasion.