Minister Subodh Uniyal inaugurates New Drishti Eye Institute Centre at GMS Road

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 16 Aug: Marking a major milestone of over 30 years of trusted eye care, Drishti Eye Institute today inaugurated its new state-of-the-art facility on GMS Road, further expanding accessible, advanced ophthalmic care across Uttarakhand.

The inauguration was led by Chief Guest Subodh Uniyal, Health Minister of Uttarakhand. The ceremony welcomed prominent figures including MLA Savita Kapoor; Dr Mahesh Khaitan, Joint Director, DGHS; Dr S Natarajan, Padma Shri Awardee and Chief of Clinical Services, Aditya Jyot Eye Hospital; Dr Ajay Sharma, Founder & Chief Medical Director, Eye-Q Eye Hospitals; Dr Mahesh Kuriyal, President, IMA; Satish Sharma, Founder / Editor, Garhwal Post, and Dr Savita Luthra, Chairperson, Drishti Group, alongside distinguished doctors, community leaders, and well-wishers.



Speaking at the event, Subodh Uniyal lauded the institute for three decades of dedicated healthcare service and its continuous efforts in bringing world-class eye care closer to the state’s residents.

Highlighting the vision behind the expansion, Dr Gaurav Luthra, Director, Drishti Eye Institute, shared, “This new centre reflects our enduring promise to make world-class eye care more accessible. As we celebrate 30 years, we remain dedicated to combining advanced technology with compassionate care. We thank everyone who has placed their trust in us and look forward to continuing our mission of excellence.”

As Uttarakhand’s first NABH-accredited eye hospital, the new GMS Road centre delivers a complete suite of super-speciality services under one roof—including Laser & SMILE Vision Correction, Laser Cataract Surgery, Retina Services, Glaucoma Care, Dry Eye Clinic, and Paediatric Ophthalmology—backed by cutting-edge diagnostic and surgical technology.

The launch begins a proud new chapter for Drishti Eye Institute under its founding motto, “Better Vision, Better Life.”

Established in 1994, by the founder chairman Dr MC Luthra. Drishti Eye Institute is Uttarakhand’s premier super-speciality eye hospital. Renowned for clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centric care, the institute offers complete ophthalmic solutions across all major sub-specialities.