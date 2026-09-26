Landour Literature & Arts Festival to begin on 26 Sep in memory of Gantzers

Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 24 Sep: As part of an initiative to give a new identity to literature, art, and folk culture in Mussoorie, the second Landour Literature and Arts Festival (LLAF) will be held on September 26 and 27 at Ivy Bank, Landour. Organised by ‘The Chakkar’ and the Mussoorie Heritage Centre (MHC), this two-day festival will bring together writers, artists, poets, musicians, filmmakers, social activists, and thinkers from across the country. The event is free for all.

At a press conference held at a Mussoorie restaurant, today. Surbhi Agarwal (Founder and Curator, Mussoorie Heritage Centre) and Karan Madhok (Co-founder of ‘The Chakkar’, and author) announced that the second edition of this literary festival—which debuted in 2025—is being organized on a much larger scale this time. More than 30 creators and artists will participate. The objective of the event extends beyond mere literary discussions; it aims to promote awareness regarding the rich cultural heritage, creative traditions, and Himalayan environment of Mussoorie-Landour.

This year’s festival is dedicated to the late Hugh and Colleen Gantzer, residents of Mussoorie. The husband-wife duo played a pivotal role in redefining travel journalism in India. The organizers state that honoring the legacy of their writing and their deep connection to the mountains is a significant aspect of this event.

The festival will feature several prominent figures, including Landour-based renowned author Stephen Alter, American author and scientist Alan Lightman, Uttarakhand-based authors Ashok Pandey and Janhavi Prasada, Goa-based cultural curator Vivek Menezes, and cricket presenter, author, and actor Jamie Alter. Artists, including regional musician Adi Manral, will also perform. Over the course of two days, the audience will enjoy diverse creative experiences through literary dialogues, poetry, art, film, live music, and art installations. Students from local schools will also participate in art, poetry, and elocution competitions.

The organisers noted that Landour and Mussoorie have long attracted creators from the worlds of literature and art. The festival aims to carry forward this creative legacy while offering local youth and students the opportunity to interact with renowned national figures. This initiative seeks to foster an interest in literature, art, and cultural heritage among the new generation. Surbhi Agarwal, founder of the Mussoorie Heritage Centre (MHC), stated that the festival’s foundation has been strengthened by the MHC’s long-running Landour Lecture Series. Since 2012, over 100 speakers have shared their insights in Mussoorie and Landour through this series. Meanwhile, Karan Madhok remarked that places like Landour and Mussoorie have nurtured and inspired numerous creative talents. Beyond honoring this cultural heritage, the festival aims to promote the conservation of the Himalayan ecosystem and encourage a responsible attitude towards it. Shuchi Sharma, Manager at Ivy Bank, said that the event would facilitate a dialogue between the mountains and voices, ideas, and stories from across the country. She added that Landour’s serene and distinctive cultural identity makes the event truly special.