Late Mr ILG Mann Inter-House Singing Competition held at St Jude’s School

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Sep: St Jude’s School hosted the Late Mr ILG Mann Inter-House Singing Competition today, bringing together young singers from the four Houses in a vibrant celebration of music, talent and artistic expression.

Present were VR Gardner, Director, and M Gardner, Principal, St Jude’s School. Also present were Gracie Bhasin and Nandlal Nelson, Senior Music Teachers from St Thomas’ College, whose expertise added significance to the event.

Held in loving memory of the late ILG Mann, for whom music was an integral part of life, the competition celebrated the joy, passion and universality of music. The performances reflected the students’ preparation, confidence, vocal ability and genuine love for singing.

The competition was conducted in three categories—Solo, Duet and Group Singing. The Solo category featured expressive performances including Someone You Loved, Summer of ’69, Set Fire to the Rain and It’s My Life. The Duet category brought together complementary voices through songs such as Qayde, Tum Ho To, Pardesia and Aavan Jaavan. The Group Singing category filled the venue with energy and harmony with performances of Eye of the Tiger, Wind of Change, California Dreaming and I Want It That Way.

In the Solo Category, Naahar Bhardwaj of Gardner House emerged as the Winner, with Prathna Rawat of Khanna House as First Runner-Up and Abhay Mishra of Lyons House as Second Runner-Up.

In the Duet Category, Tejas Kumar and Aaradhya were declared Winners, while Benjamin Abrahim and Soumya Bhatt were the First Runners-Up. The Second Runners-Up position was shared by Arush Kumar and Liza James of Gardner House and Anshuman Nautiyal and Ishveen Kaur of Howard House.

In the Group Singing Category, Gardner House emerged as Winners, followed by Lyons House as First Runners-Up and Khanna House as Second Runners-Up.

Addressing the students, Principal M Gardner, reminded them that every individual has been blessed with a gift and encouraged them to discover what makes their spirit come alive. She emphasised that when passion is supported by discipline, perseverance and excellence, success finds its way.