CS Bardhan inaugurates collection centre at ‘Sarvashakti CLF Tulyada’

Garhwal Post Bureau

Uttarkashi, 25 Sep: On Friday, the first day of his three-day visit to the border district, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan conducted a field inspection of the Chinyalisaur airstrip, a strategically and civically important airstrip in the district, to assess its current infrastructure and expansion plans. During the inspection, he inspected the infrastructure, including the apron, runway, and terminal building, and directed officials to strengthen the infrastructure. Due to its proximity to the Tibet border, the airstrip is crucial for facilitating strategic operations of the Indian Air Force in the border region, as well as for emergency rescue, disaster management, and VIP movement.

Following this, the Chief Secretary visited village Malli in Chinyalisaur development block and inaugurated the collection centre of the “Sarva Shakti Cluster Level Federation” (Tuliyada). During the event, he interacted directly with women from self-help groups and Lakhpati Didis (Lakhpati Didis) and inquired about their livelihood activities, production activities, and experiences. He inspected the products manufactured by women entrepreneurs and commended their efforts towards economic independence and social empowerment.

Women associated with the cluster expressed their appreciation for the “Sarva Shakti Cluster Level Federation” (CLF). With the financial and technical support of UGVS-REAP, the livelihood project, and IFAD, rural women in Tulyada are becoming economically empowered and self-reliant. She provided information about the cluster’s multifaceted self-employment activities, including a bakery, strawberry production, a sewing centre, a beauty parlour, catering farming, dairy farming, poultry farming, and the production of local products and pickles.

Block Chief Chinyalisaur, Randev Singh Mahant, was also present.

Following this, the Chief Secretary inspected PM Shri Government Inter College, Matali, in the Dunda development block. During the visit, the Chief Secretary interacted directly with the students in the classrooms and encouraged them. He encouraged the students to face future challenges fearlessly, set high goals, and achieve success through a disciplined lifestyle. He also inspected the school’s facilities, laboratories, computer rooms, and drinking water system.

The Chief Secretary directed the government schools in remote areas of the state to ensure modern technological resources and a quality learning environment. During the ceremony, the Chief Secretary planted a tree on the campus of PM Shri Government Inter College and encouraged meritorious students who excelled in various academic, sports, and other activities by specially honoring them. On this occasion, he honoured and congratulated Rajiv (Class 12), Shubham (Class 11), who secured second place at the state level in long jump and was selected for the national level, and the best player selected for the state level in kabaddi. He also honoured Lavish and Asmit, the outstanding students of the 2025-26 home examination session. He also honoured Nidhi Bhatt and Anushka, the toppers who brought glory to the school in the Council High School Examination, for their outstanding academic achievements. He wished them a bright future and encouraged other students to achieve success through continuous inspiration, hard work, and discipline.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya, Superintendent, Police, Kamlesh Upadhyay, Chief Development Officer Jai Bharat Singh, SDM Devanand Sharma, CO Chanchal Sharma, Chief Education Officer Amit Kotiyal, EE Irrigation Sachin Singhal and other officials were present on the occasion.