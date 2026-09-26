Minister Rekha Arya reviews preparations for crop procurement

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: State Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rekha Arya held a meeting with departmental officials in the Legislative Assembly auditorium today regarding preparations for the procurement of paddy and ragi (mandua) crops, which will begin on October 1 during the 2026-27 Kharif procurement season.

The Minister stated that paddy procurement in the state will begin on October 1 and continue until December 31. The Minister stated that paddy procurement in the state will be conducted in accordance with the Government of India’s regulations. The Minister stated that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for common paddy has been set at Rs 2,441 per quintal, and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for Grade A paddy has been set at Rs 2,461 per quintal. The target for paddy procurement in 2026-27 has been set at 0.7 million metric tons (LMT).

The Food Minister added that, along with paddy procurement, ragi will also be procured from October 1 to December 31 2026. The minimum support price (MSP) for finger millet (ragi) is Rs 5,205 per quintal. The target for finger millet procurement in 2026-27 has been set at 12,000 metric tons (MT). The Minister stated that officials have been instructed to ensure 100% procurement of finger millet (ragi).

The Minister also instructed market committee officials to ensure proper arrangements, including moisture meters, banners, tents, and drinking water, at paddy and finger millet procurement centres so that farmers do not face any inconvenience.

The Minister added that farmers will be paid the price of their crops directly into their accounts. She added that adequate budgetary arrangements are in place for crop procurement.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Secretary L Fanai, Commissioner BL Rana, CMO Dr MS Visen, and other relevant officials were present at the meeting.