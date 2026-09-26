CS holds meeting on developing Tehri Lake as global destination

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Sep: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, during a meeting with the Tourism Department at the Secretariat here on Thursday, directed the preparation of a comprehensive master plan to develop Tehri Lake as a “One State, One Global Destination”. He stated that long-term and well-planned planning for the entire region should be implemented to develop the Tehri Lake area as an international tourist destination.

The Chief Secretary stated that a comprehensive master and zonal plan should be prepared, encompassing approximately 8,000 hectares surrounding Tehri Lake. This plan should include both government and private land. To prevent haphazard development, he directed the preparation of a master plan for the entire region and the demarcation of zones as needed for various areas. He stated that all relevant stakeholders should be consulted during the preparation of the master plan, so that a long-term plan can be formulated, taking into account the geographical conditions, local needs, environmental sensitivities, and tourism potential of the area. The possibility of seeking technical assistance from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), New Delhi, and SPA, Bhopal, should also be considered for master planning.

The Chief Secretary stated that to make the Tehri Lake area a global destination, magnet areas should be developed, encompassing various tourism activities throughout the lake area. A phase-wise plan should be developed to develop various projects based on priority. He directed that a detailed plan for tourism activities in Tehri Lake be developed that would allow tourists to stay in the area for at least a day or two or longer. Along with water sports, various activities, including adventure, trekking, nature, culture, and village tourism, should be developed in an integrated manner.

The Chief Secretary stated that a special action plan should be developed to ensure that adequate activities are available to tourists even during the low water levels in April, May, and June. To ensure year-round tourism activities, a calendar of activities should be prepared based on the weather and water levels. He directed the development of new trekking routes and trails in the Tehri Lake area and the integration of surrounding villages with tourism. He said that arrangements for village and cultural visits can be developed for tourists, which will give them an opportunity to get acquainted with the local culture, traditions, food and rural life and also provide employment and self-employment opportunities to the local people. He said that a detailed presentation should be prepared on the overall action plan and proposed activities for developing Tehri Lake as a global destination, which can be presented before the Prime Minister. The Chief Secretary asked for THDC officials to be invited also in the next meeting, so that various issues related to the development of the lake area can be discussed in a coordinated manner.

Present on the occasion were Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal, APCCF Dr. Vivek Pandey, Surendra Mehra, CCF Prasanna Kumar Patro, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, Himanshu Khurana, Abhishek Rohila and District Magistrate, Tehri, Nitika Khandelwal.