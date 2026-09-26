CM inaugurates cow shelter costing Rs 7.23 crore in Haldighera

Garhwal Post Bureau

Khatima, 24 Sep: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated a newly constructed cow shelter in Haldighera, Khatima, on Thursday, built at a cost of Rs 7.23 crore. On this occasion, he also laid the foundation stone for 15 development projects worth Rs 108.84 crore. This includes the upgradation of the 13.60 km stretch of State Highway-70 from Satrahamil to Nanak Sagar section at a cost of Rs 34.44 crore.

The Chief Minister announced the future expansion of the Haldighera cow shelter as needed, stating that this would provide safe and dignified shelter to more stray cattle. The Chief Minister stated that this cow shelter is an important initiative towards the protection of stray cattle. While providing safe shelter to stray cattle roaming the roads will ensure better care for them, it will also provide relief to farmers and local residents. This will also reduce the risk of road accidents caused by cattle.

The Chief Minister stated that the cow holds a special place in Indian culture. Protecting Mother Cow is not only our tradition, but also our duty, religion, and responsibility. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand has always been a land with a tradition of cow protection and cow service. The state government is continuously working to protect and promote destitute cattle. The Chief Minister stated that more than 16,000 destitute cattle are being provided safe shelter through cow shelters in the state. The Gramya Gau Sevak Yojana has also been launched as a pilot project in the state. With the cooperation of the Urban Development and Panchayati Raj Departments, land has been identified for the construction of cow shelters at 63 locations in the state. He said that along with cow protection, efforts are also being made to integrate cattle into the rural economy. Special growth centers have been established to promote pure ghee and milk products from the Badri cow.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, many important works are being undertaken to preserve the country’s culture and traditions, as well as to promote livestock development. He said that the state government is committed to development and public welfare, as well as preserving its cultural heritage and traditions. The Chief Minister said that continuous work is being done to strengthen roads, bridges, education, flood protection, and other infrastructure facilities in the entire Udham Singh Nagar district, including Khatima. He said that completing development projects in a timely and quality manner is a priority of the state government.