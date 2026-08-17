CM inaugurates bridge at Sher Nala on Haldwani-Chorgaliya-Sitarganj road

Garhwal Post Bureau

Haldwani, 16 Aug: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Government Inter College Lakhanmandi Chorgalia on a visit to Nainital district today, where he was welcomed at the helipad by Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, MLA Lalkuan Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, District Panchayat President Deepa Darmwal, District Magistrate Lalit Mohan Raiyal, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Manjunath TC and various public representatives.

During his visit, the Chief Minister listened to the problems of the local people at the Government Inter College, Lakhan Mandi. He instructed officials to address these issues on priority.

The Chief Minister met with the public and public representatives, inquired about their well-being, and listened to their problems. He instructed officials to resolve them promptly. He stated that solving public problems is the government’s priority, and therefore, public issues should be resolved quickly. He urged that care be taken to ensure that no one has to make repeated rounds for minor issues.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed 120 meter span double lane RCC concrete bridge at Sher Nala on Haldwani-Chorgaliya-Sitarganj road at a cost of Rs 993.00 lakh.

The people of the area had to face problems during the monsoon season due to the overflowing of Sher Nala. Along with the disruption of traffic, the local people had to travel long distances to reach their destination. In such a situation, the inauguration of the newly constructed 120 meter span double lane RCC concrete bridge will provide convenience to the local people as well as tourists. The people of the area have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Present on the occasion were BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida, Lalkuan MLA Dr Mohan Singh Bisht, various public representatives, administrative officers, etc.